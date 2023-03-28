Amritpal Singh in new avatar; dons sunglasses, denim jacket and no turban

According to CCTV footage that was taken on March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a manhunt against the radical preacher and his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit. Amritpal Singh is still missing.

Khalistan radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh was seen on a Delhi street in a new CCTV footage donning a distinct look. According to reports, the radical leader's hair hangs loose with no turban, and was seen wearing a mask in the video.

According to CCTV footage that was taken on March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a manhunt against the radical preacher and his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit. Amritpal Singh is still missing, and the Indian government has already requested that the Nepal government not allow him to flee to another country.

It is reportedly said that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh arrived in Delhi via Kurukshetra, Haryana. The police have not stated whether he is still hiding in Delhi or whether he has fled the city.

Meanwhile, Nepal has already placed Amritpal Singh under surveillance as he could attempt to cross the border with a fake passport.

CCTV footage of the two wanted men fleeing the police and seeking refuge in a residence have surfaced in the week since he escaped Punjab. These videos have helped authorities piece together how he escaped from the state.

Earlier, the radical preacher was caught in CCTV footage riding a bike, riding a motorised cart, walking under an umbrella in Haryana, wearing a jacket in Punjab, and now in a new avatar in Delhi. A photo of the Khalistani leader drinking an energy drink went viral on Monday.

Amritpal Singh is the chief of "Waris Punjab De," a radical organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. The charges against him include recruiting young people to join his private militia, the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj.