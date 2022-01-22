Amit Shah introduces District Good Governance Index in 20 J&K districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the District Good Governance Index's beginning in Jammu and Kashmir would slowly develop to all the other states. Also, a good governance competition will start in every district.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. With this, Jammu and Kashmir became the first Union Territory to have such an index.

In the presence of Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Shah launched the index. Addressing the launch event virtually, Shah said, we congratulate all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for the launch of the District Good Governance Index. He further said this is an important day not just for J&K also for entire India.

Shah further added the index would benefit residents of J&K, mainly as it will work towards improving the district machinery, making districts result-oriented, and improving their delivery mechanism.

At the virtual launch, the Home Minister said, under the index, the policies, schemes and programs of the central and state governments have been monitored at the district level. He said the index would classify the districts and present their comparative picture. With this, officials evaluating their districts will know what areas have to be worked on.

The District Good Governance Index was launched for the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The index is designed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Union Territory's administrations and significant reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level.

The DGCI, according to an official statement, is a significant step toward timely collation and publication of statistics at the state/district level. According to the information, the index is expected to provide a robust framework for the evidence-based assessment of the performance of all districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, on December 25, 2018, the Centre released the National Good Governance Index, which showed that Jammu and Kashmir saw a 3.7 per cent increase in Good Governance Indicators from 2019 to 2021. J&K's performance was also noted in fields such as commerce and industry, agriculture, the judiciary, and public infrastructure, to name a few.