Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with BJP leaders in Kolkata ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal polls. His scheduled visit to Kalighat Temple was highlighted by candidate Swapan Dasgupta, who aims to defeat the TMC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the party office in Kolkata, ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Rashbehari Constituency

Earlier today, BJP Rashbehari candidate Swapan Dasgupta referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kalighat Temple and said, "Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Kalighat Temple, which is a very sacred place for all Hindus. It happens to be in the constituency I am fighting in, Rashbehari."

He expressed concern over development in the area under the TMC government, and said, "I hope that when he comes here, I will be able to also point out to him how much this area has been neglected after 15 years of TMC rule and what the upgradation, in terms of facilities, this area needs."

Electoral Battle in Kolkata

All 11 seats in Kolkata are currently controlled by the TMC after victory in the last elections, and will go to polls in the second phase on April 29. Rashbehari has been a TMC bastion since its formation in 2011. Even before the 2011 delimitation, the TMC had control over the Rashbehari Avenue seat with four-time MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Now, Swapan Dasgupta is pitted against sitting MLA Debasish Kumar.

The BJP, which won 77 seats in the last election, is aiming to defeat the incumbent Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly elections, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is hoping for a fourth consecutive term.

Phase 1 Voter Turnout

West Bengal is witnessing a mega voter turnout. The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 56.81 per cent at 1 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

In West Bengal, Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 65.77 per cent, followed by Jhargam at 65.31 per cent and Bankura at 64.58. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 58.45.22 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)