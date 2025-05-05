Marwat, a former key figure in Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was sidelined after repeatedly criticising the party leadership. His recent comments have only added to the controversies surrounding him.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a Pakistani politician has stirred further debate and drawn sharp criticism online.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a Member of Pakistan's National Assembly, created a controversy after he openly admitted during a media interaction that he would flee to England if a war were to erupt with India. Reacting to a reporter who asked if he would head to the border with a gun in hand, Marwat replied, “I will go to England if war breaks out with India.”

When pressed further on whether he expected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to de-escalate tensions, Marwat said, "Is Modi my aunt's son that he will step back just because I say so?" His sarcastic response quickly went viral on social media, with many netizens mocking Pakistan's political leadership and questioning the confidence of its politicians in their own armed forces.

Pahalgam terror attack:

The remarks come in the aftermath of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where three heavily armed terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the picturesque Baisaran meadow, popularly known as 'mini Switzerland'. The area, accessible only on foot or horseback, turned into a scene of chaos as terrorists emerged from the surrounding pine forests, targeting tourists who were picnicking or riding ponies.

Twenty-six people were killed in one of the most brutal civilian attacks witnessed in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the carnage. Among the victims were two foreign nationals from the UAE and Nepal, along with two locals.

In response, India has initiated a series of aggressive diplomatic and strategic actions against Pakistan. These include downgrading diplomatic ties, closing critical border routes, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and expelling Pakistani military attachés from the High Commission in New Delhi.