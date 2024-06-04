'I never had any doubts, was sure you will win': Priyanka congratulates Kishori Lal for good show in Amethi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who did not contest the Lok Sabha election, had led the party's campaign in Amethi and Raebareli, prestige seats which members of the Gandhi family have represented in the past.

With unwavering confidence in his win, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulates Kishori Lal Sharma on his strong performance against Smriti Irani in Amethi. Election Commission statistics shows that Smriti Irani of the BJP is now lagging Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, with over 1,00,000 votes.

In a post that accompanied the throwback photo, taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!"

Sharma has sprung a surprise after he was considered an underdog against Union Minister Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi last time. After the Congress announced Sharma as its candidate in the family stronghold, the BJP had claimed that the Gandhis were scared to contest in Amethi after Irani's win last time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani secured victory in Amethi, a seat historically associated with the Gandhi family, by defeating Rahul Gandhi, who held the position for 15 years, with a margin of 55,120 votes.

Election history between Gandhi and Irani shows that Gandhi won their first contest in 2014, and Amethi remained a Congress party stronghold until 2019. The assembly segments that make up Amethi are Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. On May 20, during the sixth round of the Lok Sabha elections, votes were cast for the Amethi seat.



