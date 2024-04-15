Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it

    The online registrations for the Amarnath Yatra have finally begun. If you are looking forward to visiting the pilgrimage site this year, check out the guide to registering and how to reach the religious destination. 

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas that is set to commence from June 29, the registration process for the pilgrims start today. On Sunday, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said that the 52-day yatra's advance registration will open on April 15.

    The annual yatra starts from both of the classic 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the district of Anantnag and the 14-km steeper but shorter Baltal route in the district of Ganderbal. The pilgrimage board has instructed travelers to follow the specified registration procedures and instructions to guarantee a hassle-free and easy trip.

    Registration fees:

    The registration fee for the 2024 Yatra is Rs 150 per person and will be conducted on first-come, first-serve basis. Pilgrims need to complete the registration process using biometric eKYC authentication in real-time with the help of designated bank branches.

    How to register for Amarnath Yatra?

    Step 1: To register, go to the official website, jksasb.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the webpage, select "Register."
    Step 3: Before selecting "I Agree," carefully read the "Dos and Don'ts" guidelines.
    Step 4: Enter your information in the provided field, including your name and phone number.
    Step 5: Upload your current photo, medical certificate, and ID evidence.
    Step 6: Download the file, fill out the registration form, and print it off.
    Step 7: Store the Yatra Permit on your phone so you may access it later.

    Additionally, the travelers must register with a valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from a licensed physician, an Aadhar card or a government-recognized valid identity card obtained on or after April 8, 2024.

    Following the registration, pilgrims are required to collect the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card from designated centers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions before commencing the journey.

    Without a valid RFID card, no passenger will be permitted to enter through the entrance control gate at Domel/Chandanwadi. Travelers can visit the SASB website to obtain the list of approved bank branches, the CHC format, and approved physicians and medical facilities.

    According to the officials, MRTs comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed at nearly a dozen identified critical spots on the twin routes to the holy cave shrine.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining AJR

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting vkp

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining AJR

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar vkp

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple RKK

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting vkp

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon