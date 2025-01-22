All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

The Delhi government has mandated a temporary prohibition on liquor sales across the national capital to ensure smooth conduct during the upcoming assembly elections.

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

The Delhi government has mandated a temporary prohibition on liquor sales across the national capital to ensure smooth conduct during the upcoming assembly elections. As per an official gazette notification issued by the Delhi excise commissioner, all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, and establishments serving alcohol will remain closed from February 3 to 5, and again on February 8, the day of the vote counting.

Citing the Excise Rules of 2010, the notification declared, "It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of assembly polls."

The move is applicable to non-proprietary clubs, star-rated hotels, and other venues licensed for liquor possession and supply. The notification firmly states, "During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever."

This measure, routinely implemented during elections, aims to curb any potential disruptions and uphold a peaceful environment during the polling and counting process.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

Also read: Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi and Cabinet to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam after Cabinet Meeting

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi and Cabinet to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam after Cabinet Meeting

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor residence when security guards were asleep, says cops anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor's residence when security guards were asleep, says cops

Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH) shk

Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH)

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Ralph Lauren Stock Rises As Company Announces Leadership Changes: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ralph Lauren Stock Rises As Company Announces Leadership Changes: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon