All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

The Delhi government has mandated a temporary prohibition on liquor sales across the national capital to ensure smooth conduct during the upcoming assembly elections.

The Delhi government has mandated a temporary prohibition on liquor sales across the national capital to ensure smooth conduct during the upcoming assembly elections. As per an official gazette notification issued by the Delhi excise commissioner, all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, and establishments serving alcohol will remain closed from February 3 to 5, and again on February 8, the day of the vote counting.

Citing the Excise Rules of 2010, the notification declared, "It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of assembly polls."

The move is applicable to non-proprietary clubs, star-rated hotels, and other venues licensed for liquor possession and supply. The notification firmly states, "During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever."

This measure, routinely implemented during elections, aims to curb any potential disruptions and uphold a peaceful environment during the polling and counting process.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

Also read: Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH)

Latest Videos