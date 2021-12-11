'3/4th work done during SP govt': Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of taking credit for Saryu Nahar project

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh took five years to finish the remaining works of the Saryu Nahar National Project.

The opening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saryu Nahar National Project has triggered a turf war, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the BJP was grabbing credit for their work. While the Centre claimed that the project was began in 1978 and was delayed for four decades owing to a lack of funds and interdepartmental cooperation, the previous Chief Minister contended that three-fourths of the work was finished under his term.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh took five years to finish the remaining works of the Saryu Nahar National Project. He added that three-fourths was completed during the Samajwadi Party regime.

With only a few months till the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he promised that 2022 would bring in a new era for the party. He went on to say that the state will be "swaying through the canals of progress."

Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party provided computers to the youngsters and that the BJP used lathi-charge against them. SP distributed Lohia Awaas to the needy, while the BJP ran over and killed farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. He went on to say that the Samajwadi Party believes in development, whereas they believe in name changes. Yadav went on to say that the BJP dreamed of doubling farmers' wages by 2022, but where are the farmers with higher incomes? They spend more money on ads than they do on initiatives. Huge billboards advertise that young people are gaining work. "Where have they provided jobs in UP?" he inquired.

The Saryu project, developed at a cost of Rs 9,800 crore, at least Rs 4,600 crore of which was delivered in the preceding four years, will provide assured water for irrigation of more than 14 lakh hectares of land. It will also benefit around 29 lakh farmers from over 6200 villages in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini rivers would be linked as part of the project.