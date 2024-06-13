Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

    In a significant development within the Modi government, Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third consecutive term.

    Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    In a significant development within the Modi government, Ajit Doval was on Thursday reappointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third consecutive term. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, an official order said.

    "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

    Doval will hold the rank of Cabinet Minister during his term, with specific appointment details to follow in a separate notification.

    Known for his extensive experience in intelligence and strategic affairs, Doval has been a key figure in formulating and executing India's policies on national security since his initial appointment in May 2014.

    Under his leadership, the National Security Council Secretariat has played a crucial role in coordinating responses to internal and external security challenges, ranging from counter-terrorism measures to border security management. His tenure has been marked by a proactive approach towards safeguarding India's interests in a rapidly changing global geopolitical landscape.

    Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA is indicative of the trust and confidence placed in him by the Prime Minister and the government, especially in light of ongoing regional security dynamics and the evolving threat landscape. His expertise and strategic acumen have been instrumental in guiding policy decisions that affect India's security posture on multiple fronts.

    In a related development, Former IAS officer PK Mishra has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, effective from June 10, 2024.

    "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order said.

    In another key development, Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor have been appointed as Advisors to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, with the rank and scale equivalent to Secretary to the Government of India. Their appointments, effective from June 10, 2024, for a period of two years or until further orders, underscore their roles in providing strategic advice and policy inputs to the Prime Minister.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
