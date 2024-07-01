Air India's new Flying Training Organisation in Amravati to graduate 180 pilots annually

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-licensed FTO at Belora airport in Amravati is slated to commence operations by the first quarter of the financial year 2026. It aims to graduate 180 commercial pilots annually and will feature 31 single-engine and 3 twin-engine aircraft exclusively dedicated to training purposes.

Air India on Monday (July 1) announced its plans to establish South Asia's largest Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). This initiative is part of Air India's efforts to bolster its pilot training capacity and advance in its transformation journey.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-licensed FTO at Belora airport in Amravati is slated to commence operations by the first quarter of the financial year 2026. It aims to graduate 180 commercial pilots annually and will feature 31 single-engine and 3 twin-engine aircraft exclusively dedicated to training purposes.

NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

Air India secured a 30-year contract from MADC to establish and manage this FTO, marking the first such venture by an Indian airline.

Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO of Air India, expressed optimism about the project and said, "The FTO at Amravati will significantly contribute to India's aviation self-reliance and offer young aspiring pilots opportunities to fulfill their dreams. These pilots will play a crucial role in supporting Air India's goal of becoming a world-class airline."

Sunil Bhaskaran, Director of Aviation Academy at Air India, highlighted the FTO's role in providing world-class training aligned with global standards. He stressed the academy's commitment to enhancing India's aviation infrastructure and supporting the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The collaborative effort between MADC and Air India is expected to generate over 3,000 new jobs in the aviation sector and contribute more than Rs 1,000 crore to Maharashtra's GDP over the next decade.

CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges CBI arrest, remand order in excise policy case at Delhi High Court

Swati Pandey, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of MADC, stressed the economic benefits and the potential for career opportunities in aviation for Maharashtra's youth.

The FTO in Amravati will span 10 acres and include state-of-the-art facilities such as digitally enabled classrooms, modern hostels, a digitised operations center, and a dedicated maintenance facility to ensure operational efficiency and safety standards.

Earlier this year, Air India also announced plans for its Training Academy in Gurugram, spread over 600,000 square feet, marking the largest facility of its kind in South Asia.

Founded by JRD Tata in 1932, Air India has played a pioneering role in India's aviation history. After 69 years as a government-owned entity, Air India and Air India Express rejoined the Tata group in January 2022, continuing their legacy of connecting India with global destinations across continents.

Delhi airport T1 closure: 22,615 passengers affected, 9,972 refunds processed

Latest Videos