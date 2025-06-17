A new video has surfaced on social media, showing students and staff jumping out of the medical college building where an Air India plane had crashed on June 12.

A new video has surfaced on social media, showing students and staff jumping out of the medical college building where an Air India plane had crashed on June 12. The horrific tragedy involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner killed all 241 people on board, except a sole survivor who had a miraculous escape.

The Air India plane had crashed into a medical college canteen where students were having lunch. Visuals from the site showed thick smoke and a massive fire after the crash. Dozens of deaths were reported on the ground, including doctors and students.

For many students and staff at higher floors, the only escape route was via the balcony. But that wasn't easy.

The 21-second viral footage showed students crossing the balcony fencing and trying to climb down.

Scroll to load tweet…

New video of lone survivor Viswash Kumar Ramesh emerging from burning wreckage

Another video captured sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh walking out of the crash site, emerging from a thick cloud of smoke. The 40-year-old British Indian was seated in 11A on flight AI171. He was seen walking out in a white t-shirt, holding his mobile phone in his left hand. He was rushed to a hospital by the locals.

Ramesh, who still finds it unbelievable how he survived, told Doordarshan that he first thought he was about to die, but realised he was alive when he opened his eyes. He then removed his seat belt and walked out of the crash site.

The doomed aircraft was flying to London from Ahmedabad with 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 crew members. It crashed within 32 seconds of take-off. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 victims.