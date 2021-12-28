Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, doctors strike called off

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown including emergency services on December 29.

Following the clash between police and doctors in the national capital protesting repeated delays in NEET-PG counselling, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed regret on police's behaviour and urged resident doctors to call off their strike in public interest.

Police personnel had lathicharged protesting doctors, who were marching to the Supreme Court demanding to expedite the NEET-PG counselling cases. Doctors across the nation have called for a shutdown of medical services including emergency services, on December 29.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown including emergency services. FAIMA said, "If authorities think they can get await with using whatever oppressive means they have at their disposal, they are wrong."

After FAIMA representatives met the Minister, the strike was called off. Mandaviya has assured the doctors that the case will be taken up for an early hearing in the Supreme Court.

Doctors have been demanding fast track hearings of NEET-PG counselling cases. Under the case, the government is considering a Rs 8 lakh rationale for EWS quota in All India Quota (AIQ) for medical college admission.