Ahmedabad plane crash: Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) is closed indefinitely following the crash of Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London.

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) has suspended all flight operations until further notice following the tragic crash of an Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff on Thursday (June 12).

According to an official spokesperson from SVPIA, the airport is currently "not operational" due to the incident. Authorities have urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport. The flight reportedly crashed moments after takeoff, with 242 people on board, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The plane was being commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot. Initial reports indicate the aircraft went down in a densely populated area near the airport and may have struck a structure during the crash. Emergency services and local residents rushed to the site for rescue efforts.

Authorities are yet to release details about casualties or the cause of the crash. Investigations are underway, and further updates from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India are expected shortly.