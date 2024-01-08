Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After PM Modi’s visit, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel pushes for Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service

    MP Nalin Kumar Kateel urges revival of Mangaluru-Lakshadweep tourist boat service following PM Modi's visit. The move aims to enhance travel ease, catering to growing tourist interest and enabling direct access between the locations, potentially boosting tourism.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Following Prime Minister Modi's recent visit, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the initiation of a tourist boat service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, instructing the district administration to take necessary steps toward this endeavour.

    At present, access to Lakshadweep is primarily facilitated via ferry and flight services operating from Kochi, Kerala. Despite its closer proximity to Mangaluru, Lakshadweep remains accessible only through Kochi, posing an inconvenience for tourists worldwide. Notably, Mangaluru has historically served as a transit hub for essential commodities like building materials, fruits, and vegetables destined for Lakshadweep via its old port.

    Indian tourists cancel Maldives vacation plans over ministers' derogatory remarks; check details

    In the past, a tourist boat service from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep had successfully catered to travellers, offering expeditions to Kalpeni Island at a mere cost of Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. This service even included specially curated tour packages for tourists.

    However, the service has been discontinued for several years, prompting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to highlight the growing demand expressed by tourists through online platforms. Addressing the Collector, the MP emphasized the necessity to revive the tourist boat traffic between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, considering the increased interest and requests from travellers.

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage

    Sources within the MP's office disclosed that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has actively sought information from the district administration regarding the requisite measures to reinstate the tourist boat service. Expressing the need to facilitate easier access for tourists, especially after PM Modi's recent visit, the MP has underscored the importance of reviving this mode of travel.

    The resurgence of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service would not only simplify travel logistics but also potentially boost tourism and promote easier connectivity between these destinations. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning demand from travellers seeking direct access to the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep from Mangaluru.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
