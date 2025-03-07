After ED raids across 10 states, ban on SDPI becomes a strong possibility; READ

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations across 10 states, including Kerala, as part of its crackdown on SDPI following the arrest of its national president, M.K. Faizy. The agency alleges financial links between SDPI and the banned PFI, intensifying speculations about a potential ban on SDPI.
 

After ED raids across 10 states, ban on SDPI becomes a strong possibility mk faizy; READ anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:31 AM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) by conducting searches across 10 states, including Kerala. The possibility of banning SDPI has now gained momentum following the arrest of its national president, M.K. Faizy. After two days of questioning Faizy in ED custody, the agency carried out raids at 12 locations on Thursday (Mar 6). In Kerala, searches took place at the state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram and another office in Malappuram. Reacting to the raids, SDPI stated that such intimidation tactics would not be accepted.

Reports indicate that ED officials arrived at the Chennai and Kochi offices in taxis without informing the Kerala Police. Central security forces were deployed to ensure smooth operations during the searches. Along with Kerala, raids were conducted at SDPI’s national headquarters in Delhi and other locations, including Bengaluru, Thane, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Following the searches, SDPI workers staged protests in Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai.

ED raids locations in Kerala, Bengaluru, and other cities across India in SDPI probe

Strongly condemning the raids, SDPI accused the BJP-led central government of taking undemocratic actions. In a report submitted to the court after M.K. Faizy’s arrest, ED claimed that SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are essentially the same. The agency further alleged that SDPI was established as part of PFI’s broader strategy to implement jihad in various forms. ED also stated that it had gathered more details regarding financial transactions between PFI and SDPI. Given the current developments, the possibility of more SDPI leaders being arrested in the coming days remains high.

ED arrests SDPI chief MK Faizy over alleged PFI links, money laundering; What we know so far

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised anr

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

"Not right to say such things, India and Muslim community are with Shami": UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari ddr

Mohammed Shami backed by UP minister after cleric calls him a criminal for not fasting during Ramzan

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension ddr

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session ddr

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session

"Visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers true glimpse of divine aura of Devbhoomi": PM Modi

PM Modi promotes winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calls it a 'divine experience' and key to development

Recent Stories

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7 NTI

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised anr

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon