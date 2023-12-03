Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped

    Assembly election result 2023: After defeat in 3 states, Congress is reportedly protesting at the AICC in New Delhi demanding to stop use of voting machines.

    After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    New Delhi: With the last stages of the vote counting for four states approaching, the Congress is blaming the voting machine, even though the BJP has virtually secured its hold on three states. In the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the BJP is still on an upward trajectory. Congress was only able to take power in Telangana. Congress workers, who said there were anomalies in the voting equipment, emerged in protest in the interim. At the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress workers are staging a protest, calling for the election-related use of voting machines to end.

    Also read: 'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

    The protest is pointing the finger of responsibility for the election's failure onto the voting machines. Such accusations were not made earlier when the Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka assembly elections. However, now that the Congress has all but confirmed its defeat in three states, it has protested. The protesters called for the elimination of voting machines.

    The Congress party suffered massive setbacks in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as trends reflected that the Grand Old Party may lose power in both states to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even in Madhya Pradesh, where the party was hoping to show incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the door, the Congress has failed to make an impact. The Congress party's only moment of glory was how it seemed to have toppled the government of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

    As the Election Commission released the latest updates on the vote count, the BJP emerged as the frontrunner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress demonstrated strength in Telangana. This electoral landscape sets the stage for the much-anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha battle. The elections in these four states witnessed a predominantly bipolar contest, with the BJP and Congress engaging in head-to-head battles in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, southern Telangana saw fierce competition between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ek akela kitno ko bhari PM Modi's the nation is watching video resurfaces as BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH) snt

    'Ek akela kitno ko bhari': PM Modi's the nation is watching video resurfaces as BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH)

    Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi to celebrate at BJP HQ this evening anr

    Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi to celebrate at BJP HQ this evening

    'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states vkp

    'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states

    Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi takes front row with world leaders at COP28 snt

    Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi took front row with world leaders at COP28

    BJP triumph in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results 2023 Party hails 'Modi Guarantee' as sole assurance of the nation gcw

    BJP triumph in Chhattisgarh: Party hails 'Modi Guarantee' as sole assurance of the nation

    Recent Stories

    Ek akela kitno ko bhari PM Modi's the nation is watching video resurfaces as BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH) snt

    'Ek akela kitno ko bhari': PM Modi's the nation is watching video resurfaces as BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Top 10 records held by the cricket legend osf

    Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Top 10 records held by the cricket legend

    Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi to celebrate at BJP HQ this evening anr

    Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi to celebrate at BJP HQ this evening

    rajasthan-assembly-elections-result-2023-hot-seat-in-rajasthan-chunav-2023-ashok-gehlot-diya-kumari-rajyavardhan-singh-divya-maderna-sachin-pilot-seat-result-update iwh

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: A Look at the Top 15 Seats

    'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states vkp

    'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon