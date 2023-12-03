After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped

New Delhi: With the last stages of the vote counting for four states approaching, the Congress is blaming the voting machine, even though the BJP has virtually secured its hold on three states. In the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the BJP is still on an upward trajectory. Congress was only able to take power in Telangana. Congress workers, who said there were anomalies in the voting equipment, emerged in protest in the interim. At the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress workers are staging a protest, calling for the election-related use of voting machines to end.

Also read: 'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

The protest is pointing the finger of responsibility for the election's failure onto the voting machines. Such accusations were not made earlier when the Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka assembly elections. However, now that the Congress has all but confirmed its defeat in three states, it has protested. The protesters called for the elimination of voting machines.

The Congress party suffered massive setbacks in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as trends reflected that the Grand Old Party may lose power in both states to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even in Madhya Pradesh, where the party was hoping to show incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the door, the Congress has failed to make an impact. The Congress party's only moment of glory was how it seemed to have toppled the government of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As the Election Commission released the latest updates on the vote count, the BJP emerged as the frontrunner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress demonstrated strength in Telangana. This electoral landscape sets the stage for the much-anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha battle. The elections in these four states witnessed a predominantly bipolar contest, with the BJP and Congress engaging in head-to-head battles in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, southern Telangana saw fierce competition between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.