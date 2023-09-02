Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditya-L1 Launch: Spectators flock to space centre as ISRO takes aim at another milestone; watch live here

    Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

    Aditya L1 Launch: Spectators flock to space centre as ISRO takes aim at another milestone; watch live here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    India will aim for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden Solar expedition as ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. The 23.10 hour countdown for the launch of Aditya L1 onboard PSLV C57 commenced on Friday. 

    The Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad from Shriharikota at 11.50 am today. Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

    Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Watch Aditya-L1 launch live telecast here: 

    The L1 point is strategically chosen for its unparalleled advantage – the ability to continuously observe the Sun, free from the interference of eclipses. This uninterrupted view is essential for closely monitoring solar activities and gaining real-time insights into their impact on space weather.

    Aditya L1's core mission objective centers around the comprehensive exploration of solar winds and the Sun's atmosphere. Outfitted with seven sophisticated scientific instruments or payloads, the spacecraft is meticulously designed to scrutinize multiple layers of the Sun, encompassing the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost corona.

     

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    This pioneering mission holds the promise of substantially advancing our understanding of various solar phenomena, ranging from the enigmatic coronal heating and mass ejections to the intricate processes of pre-flare and flare activities.

    Moreover, it is poised to provide invaluable insights into the intricate dynamics of space weather and the intricate propagation patterns of particles and fields within the vast interplanetary medium.

