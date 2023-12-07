Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In Pics: Construction begins at world's largest green energy park in Rann desert; Gautam Adani expresses pride

    Explore Adani Group's groundbreaking efforts as they construct the world's largest green energy park in the challenging Rann desert, set to generate 30GW and power over 20 million homes.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    In a groundbreaking achievement, the Adani Group has embarked on a monumental project to construct the world's largest green energy park, spanning an impressive 726 square kilometers in the challenging landscape of the Rann desert. This ambitious endeavour is set to revolutionize India's renewable energy landscape, contributing significantly to the nation's commitment to sustainability and self-reliance.

    Gautam Adani, the visionary leader of the Adani Group, expressed pride in playing a crucial role in India's remarkable progress in renewable energy. In a statement, he highlighted the enormity of the project, emphasizing its visibility even from space. The green energy park is poised to become a symbol of India's commitment to clean energy and a testament to the nation's dedication to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

    Also read: US examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 million loan to Adani Group for SL port project: Report

    "Proud to play a crucial role in India's impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world's largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million homes," wrote Adani in a post on X.

    The Adani Group's green energy park is not just a triumph in terms of scale; it also represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of India's energy landscape. The project underscores the nation's commitment to environmental stewardship and its transition towards a more sustainable future. The park's location in the challenging Rann desert adds an extra layer of significance, showcasing the ability to harness renewable energy even in the most adverse conditions.

    In addition to the green energy park, the Adani Group is also spearheading the creation of one of the world's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems in Mundra, just 150 kilometers away. This strategic move further cements India's position as a global leader in the renewable energy sector. The manufacturing hub will focus on solar and wind technologies, contributing to the development of cutting-edge solutions that will drive the industry forward.

    "Also, just 150 km away, in our karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind. This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," added Adani.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
