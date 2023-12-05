Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 million loan to Adani Group for SL port project: Report

    The US government reportedly found Hindenburg Research's corporate fraud allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani irrelevant before approving a financial extension of up to $553 million for his conglomerate's container terminal project in Sri Lanka.

    US examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 million loan to Adani Group for SL port project: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    The US government, after a thorough review, dismissed the corporate fraud allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research against billionaire Gautam Adani. Subsequently, the government extended a financial assistance of up to $553 million for a container terminal project in Sri Lanka led by Adani's conglomerate. The scathing report by Hindenburg Research, which had significantly impacted the Adani Group's market value, played a central role in the due diligence conducted by the International Development Finance Corp. (DFC), as revealed by a senior official from the US agency to Bloomberg.

    The DFC official, who opted for anonymity while discussing the negotiations, conveyed that the DFC conducted a thorough assessment and concluded that the accusations from the short-seller's report, claiming Gautam Adani was orchestrating "the largest con in corporate history," did not apply to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. This subsidiary is at the forefront of the Sri Lankan project, and the DFC was content with its findings.

    The official emphasized that the US agency will maintain ongoing scrutiny of the firm to prevent unintentional support for financial misconduct or any inappropriate behavior. They highlighted the importance of adopting a distinct approach to infrastructure projects compared to China, underscoring the need for vigilance in ensuring ethical practices.

    Also read: Byju's founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch

    The involvement of Adani in the Sri Lankan port deal represents one of the most significant and notable infrastructure projects in Asia backed by the US government. This development follows years of concerted American initiatives aimed at countering the expanding influence of China in the region, particularly in response to President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to establish infrastructure projects worldwide.

    The Adani Group refuted the allegations made in the Hindenburg report, which included accusations of stock-price manipulation. Formal regulatory investigations and court proceedings in India have not revealed any evidence of wrongdoing. Recently, Adani stocks have experienced a positive trend, with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. registering a 7.4 percent gain in the current year.

    The Adani Group has presented the investment from the DFC as a significant vote of confidence, particularly in the wake of the Hindenburg allegations.

    "We see this as a reaffirmation by the international community of our vision, our capabilities and our governance," Karan Adani, the tycoon's son and chief executive officer at Adani Ports, told reporters in Colombo when the deal was announced. 

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas AJR

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas

    I eat mafias for breakfast BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH) snt

    'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken AJR

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details

    Nature remedy 7 herbal kadhas to keep you healthy all winter gcw eai

    Nature's remedy: 7 herbal kadhas to keep you healthy all winter

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas AJR

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas

    CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage SHG

    CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage

    I eat mafias for breakfast BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH) snt

    'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon