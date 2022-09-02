Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case

    Activist Teesta Setalvad was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case. She is charged with creating fabricated witness statements and presenting them to the Nanavati panel established to look into the disturbances.

    Teesta Setalvad was granted temporary release, with the Supreme Court requesting that she cooperate fully with the inquiry. Teesta Setalvad was also ordered by the Supreme Court to give up her passport while the high court deliberates on the ordinary bail case.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
