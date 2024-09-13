AAP welcomes Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, Internet calls 'hypocrisy,' reminds of 'ban' (WATCH)

AAP workers burst firecrackers and danced outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal to celebrate his homecoming, which apparently didn't go down well with the netizens. Internet was quick to call out the hypocrisy and slam the party workers for violating own firecrackers ban imposed in national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. After nearly six months, Arvind Kejriwal left the jail premises amid heavy rain in the national capital. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann and others.

Standing through the sunroof of a car, the AAP chief then addressed party workers who gathered outside the Tihar Jail and chanted slogans of "Jail Ke Tale Toot Gaye, Kejriwalji Chhoot Gaye".

"Thank you all for waiting for me in the rain. They put me in jail, they thought putting Kejriwal behind bars would break his morale. Today, I want to tell you that I have come out of jail. My morale has been boosted 100 times. My strength has increased 100 times," the Chief Minister said.

"My life is dedicated to the country. Every moment of my life, every drop of blood is dedicated to the country. I have seen a lot of struggle in life, faced a lot of hardships, but God has supported me at every step because I was truthful and honest," he added.

Also read: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months

Interestingly, AAP workers burst firecrackers and danced outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal to celebrate his homecoming, which apparently didn't go down well with the netizens. Internet was quick to call out the hypocrisy and slam the party workers for violating own firecrackers ban imposed in national capital.

Netizens calls out 'hypocrisy' on firecrackers ban

A user commented, "Firecrackers being burst outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Relax guys, these are not Diwali crackers so no one needs to worry about pollution."

"Firecrackers are banned in Delhi citing "pollution", even for Diwali. But no ban of Firecrackers for Arvind Kejriwal bail. Narakasura and Ravana came back as Hypocrisy," another user wrote.

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers in the national capital, effective until January 1, 2025. The prohibition, aimed at curbing air pollution during the upcoming winter season, encompasses the production, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city limits. According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the ban also extends to online sale and delivery of firecrackers.

Latest Videos