AAP leaders to observe fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders will sit on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on April 7 against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said party leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday. During a press conference, Rai, who serves as a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, called for a nationwide fast in solidarity with the arrest of the party's national convener.

It is important to note that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the AAP national convener on March 21 in relation to a money laundering investigation involving the excise policy. His judicial custody is in effect until April 15.

"If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere -- at home, in your city, anywhere," he said. According to Rai, the party's top leadership was apprehended with the intention of "finishing AAP."

"AAP MPs, MLAs, office bearers, council members, and government ministers in Delhi will fast at Jantar Mantar on April 7. Student organizations, farmer bodies, and traders are welcome to attend and take part in this open event," he stated.

The matter concerns the alleged use of money laundering and corruption in the development and implementation of the excise strategy for 2021–2022 that was later abandoned by the Delhi government. According to the report, Manish Sisodia, the leader of the AAP, made "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" in his role as Excise Minister, which led to "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at over Rs 580 crore.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.

