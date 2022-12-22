Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BF.7, Omicron sub-variant, detected in India; Know symptoms, precautions & other details

    India has reported new cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 variant, which is causing havoc in China. It is a new mutation of coronavirus which is very quick to transfer to other people and has a short incubation period as well. Know all about it, from the symptoms to precautions and other details.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    The new Covid-19 strain Omicron BF.7, which has wreaked havoc in China, has also made itself known in India. In the last six months, India has seen four cases of the Omicron BF.7 strain so far. The highly infectious strain has been reported in Gujarat (2) and Odisha (2).  It is a new mutation of coronavirus which is very quick to transfer to other people and has a short incubation period as well.

    The BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the previous Omicron variant BA.5. Menawhile, health experts have projected that more than 60 per cent of China’s population is likely to be infected by the virus in the next three months. The Indian government has spun into action and has called for wearing masks again in public places as “Covid is not over yet”.

    The Indian government has recommended social distancing measures and also initiated random sampling for international passengers at the airport.

    Symptoms: 

    Among them include fever, fatigue, and signs of the upper respiratory system such a cough, sore throat, and runny nose. In some circumstances, people may develop gastrointestinal symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea. Reports suggest that if exposed to BF.7, those with compromised immune systems may experience life-threatening disease.

    Precautions: 

    People should wear masks in crowded places and take booster dosages as the first and most important safeguard. People with weak immune systems should take extra precautions now that the Christmas season is quickly approaching. They have to practise good hygiene. One should wear a mask, wash hands to prevent the infection and use sanitizers.
    People with low immunity must be extra cautious and take vaccine and necessary booster shots.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
