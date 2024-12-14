350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be commemorated with year-long celebrations in UP: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur with year-long events, starting on December 26. CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized honoring Sikh Gurus' sacrifices, incorporating their stories into school curricula, and organizing competitions to inspire future generations.

Lucknow, December 14: Uttar Pradesh will mark the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhism, with year-long celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday. The celebrations will begin on December 26, coinciding with Veer Bal Diwas, and will be inaugurated from the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. The event will be broadcast live in all gurudwaras across the state, culminating in a grand ceremony next year.

CM Yogi praised the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus for the nation and religion, stating they remain a profound source of inspiration. He emphasized that their festivals should be celebrated with traditional joy and enthusiasm throughout Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister also directed that the next academic session will incorporate the inspirational stories of the Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices and martyrdom into school curricula.



As part of the year-long celebrations, the government will publish a book dedicated to the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A grand Maha Yagya, with 11,000 Sahaj Paath recitations, will also be organized. Moreover, a special ceremony to honour Veer Bal Diwas will be held in gurudwaras across districts, with participation from MPs, MLAs, public representatives, and dignitaries.

The Chief Minister also urged that poetry, essay, and debate competitions focused on the Sikh Gurus' lives and sacrifices be organized in schools, with winners receiving recognition and rewards. These initiatives aim to inspire future generations about the Sikh Gurus' contributions to the nation and religion.

