    3% of divorces in Mumbai due to traffic, says Amruta Fadnavis

    Amruta Fadnavis said she had been personally troubled by potholes on the roads and being stuck in traffic. 

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday said 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai happen due to the city traffic. While talking to reporters regarding the present situation of roads and traffic in the city, she commented oddly.

    Amruta Fadnavis said, "Did you know that traffic jams cause 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai because people are unable to devote time to their families?" She added she had been personally troubled by potholes on the roads and being stuck in traffic. 
     
    Amruta Fadnavis said she is saying this as a common man. While travelling, she personally gets bothered due to the traffic and potholes. She advised the state government to focus on its mistakes. She claimed that the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government was a monopoly and nothing more than a "vasooli" government.

    Countering the comment made by Amruta Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi without naming her, tweeted, "Best (il)logic of the day." Chaturvedi joked that the Bengaluru families should avoid reading about the claim. 

     

     

    Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed the remark made by Amruta Fadnavis. Pednekar said Amrita Fadnavis is the former CM's wife, her claim that traffic causes divorce is astounding. Pednekar added divorce could happen for a type of reason, though this is the first time she heard this. 

    Amrita Fadnavis comments come ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Municipal Corporation (BMC) election later this year.

