3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune

A tragic accident in Pune's Wagholi area left two children and a man dead, and six others injured, when a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath.

3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune wagholi anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 8:56 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

Pune: In a tragic incident early Monday morning, a truck ran over several people sleeping on a footpath in Pune's Wagholi area, killing two children and a man, and injuring six others, according to the police. The incident occurred around 12:30 am. The truck driver was apprehended following the accident, police officials reported.

UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons," a senior police official said as quoted by PTI.

"We have detained the driver. We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on," the official said.

The victims have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2), and Vishal Pawar (22), according to the police. Six other individuals were hospitalized at Sassoon General Hospital following the incident, authorities confirmed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts anr

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar AJR

UP SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar

UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment in bulandshahr anr

UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read ATG

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients? AJR

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families ATG

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon