3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune

A tragic accident in Pune's Wagholi area left two children and a man dead, and six others injured, when a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath.

Pune: In a tragic incident early Monday morning, a truck ran over several people sleeping on a footpath in Pune's Wagholi area, killing two children and a man, and injuring six others, according to the police. The incident occurred around 12:30 am. The truck driver was apprehended following the accident, police officials reported.

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons," a senior police official said as quoted by PTI.

"We have detained the driver. We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on," the official said.

The victims have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2), and Vishal Pawar (22), according to the police. Six other individuals were hospitalized at Sassoon General Hospital following the incident, authorities confirmed.

