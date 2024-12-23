UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment

A Dalit sub-postmaster in Uttar Pradesh, suspended on charges of embezzling Rs 2.5 crore, died by suicide after being questioned by the CBI. In his letter before his death, he accused a co-worker of victimizing him and subjecting him to caste-based abuse.

A Dalit sub-postmaster, who had been suspended for a month due to allegations of embezzlement, tragically took his own life in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The day prior, he had been interrogated for nearly six hours by the CBI. Before his death, he wrote a letter to his family, accusing an officer from his workplace of subjecting him to mistreatment, including caste-based abuse and torture.

The incident took place at the railway line in Girdhari Nagar, within the City Kotwali area. The sub-postmaster, identified as Rahul, had been suspended for one month on charges of embezzling Rs 2.5 crore. In his letter, Rahul revealed that he had discovered a relationship between his co-worker and a woman, which had angered the officials, he claimed.

"He used casteist words and abused me. I was suspended by the divisional office team on 26 November. Till 23 November, out of 5599 registries, 3,600 registries were pending, whereas 1,766 registries had been dispatched. Postage stamps were put on all the envelopes by others, but the blame was put on me. Earlier, an investigation was done in the Dibai fake postage stamp case, but no FIR was lodged against anyone, nor was anyone suspended. Whereas in my case, an immediate CBI inquiry was conducted. I was deliberately targeted." he wrote in the letter.

He further wrote, "I worked with honesty and dedication for 14 years, but an inquiry was conducted against me on caste basis. The officers of the divisional office are responsible for my death."

The scandal began unfolding in July when a complaint was filed against four employees - Postmaster TP Singh, Sub-Postmaster Rahul Kumar, Clerk Gopal, and a fourth-class employee - accusing them of corruption and irregularities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Unit in Ghaziabad raided the main post office in Bulandshahr city on July 20, scrutinizing documents for 10 hours. The investigation uncovered a massive fraud involving fake stamps worth Rs 2,50,91000 crore used in mail bookings, including registered, speed post, and parcel services.

The allegations implicated the postal superintendent, sub-postmaster, clerk, and a Class IV employee. Following the investigation, three employees were suspended on November 26.

