24-hour airfare price hike: Delhi to Mumbai ticket costs more than one-way trip to Dubai; check details

Although expensive one-day advance rates are to be expected, the massive leap for non-stop flights on some routes sticks out. The effect is mostly attributable to the imbalanced supply and demand that GoFirst's absence has created.

The domestic 24-hour advance purchase tickets on certain routes, especially out of Delhi, are shockingly high. On Wednesday, (May 31) the passengers, who were checking for tickets to fly from Delhi to Mumbai the next day, found the cheapest option was Rs 19,000 for a one-way, non-stop flight. On June 1, the Delhi-Dubai fare was cheaper at Rs 14,000.

Similarly, Delhi-Cochin one-way fare for travel on June 1 began at Rs 22,000, while tickets to Kolkata and Chennai were around Rs 14,000.

Not much distinguishes the fare situation from Mumbai or other cities. For travel on June 1 from Mumbai, the lowest ticket available 24 hours in advance cost Rs 22,500 for Leh and Rs 20,000 for Kochi. Eastern and northern locations, which are normally more expensive, are less expensive.

An airline official said that Delhi fares are usually high, not only as of GoFirst's absence but also due to Tuesday's severe thunderstorm in the capital that led to flight diversions. One-way fare from Delhi to Mumbai for the next three days was Rs 13,000, Rs 11,500 and Rs 10,500, respectively.

In Mumbai, some destinations were very high, but the normally expensive flights to the eastern and northeastern destinations are comparatively cheaper with Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 7,200, Bagdogra at Rs 8,300, and so on.

GoFirst, which suspended its operations in May this year, was cleared to operate 1,538 weekly flights between April and October- end.