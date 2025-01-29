21-year-old man killed after dispute over mobile phone in Delhi; body found in mutilated condition

A Delhi Police patrol team discovered the severely mutilated body of 21-year-old Shamshuddin near a Timarpur graveyard on January 19. Stray dogs had partially eaten the remains, making identification difficult.

Through inquiries about missing persons in the vicinity, investigators eventually identified the deceased as 21-year-old Shamshuddin, a meat shop worker from Sonia Vihar.

As the investigation progressed, locals informed the police that Shamshuddin had been embroiled in a heated conflict with two acquaintances, Mohammed Anas and Sahil, over the sale of a mobile phone. Witnesses confirmed that the duo was last seen with him, and their mobile phone location data further corroborated this information.

Using technical surveillance, the police tracked the two suspects to Hyderabad. A team led by ACP Nirav Patel, along with inspectors Pankaj Tomar and Praveen Kumar, swiftly traveled to the city. After an extensive search through more than 250 houses in a densely populated area, they successfully located and apprehended the suspects.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to the crime and shared details of the incident. According to the police, Shamshuddin had entrusted his mobile phone to Sahil for sale, but Sahil neither sold it nor returned the money. This resulted in a heated dispute between them.

The situation worsened when Shamshuddin, during an argument, forced Sahil to pose like a chicken and filmed the act, threatening to share the video publicly. Feeling disgraced, Sahil allegedly plotted with Anas, a mechanic, to take revenge. On January 16, the duo attacked Shamshuddin with a knife and stones, leading to his brutal murder.

According to the police, Sahil and Anas, both 22 years old, had a history of drug abuse and criminal behavior, with multiple past offenses. During the investigation, authorities recovered crucial evidence, including a blood-stained knife and stones used in the crime.

