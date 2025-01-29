Maha Kumbh stampede: At least 15 feared dead, over 50 injured; CM Yogi urges people to avoid 'Sangam Nose'

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj claimed at least 15 lives, with over 50 injured. Authorities urged devotees to avoid the Sangam Ghat amid ongoing rescue operations.

According to latest reports, at least 15 people have lost their lives after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. Rescue operations are underway and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has urged people to avoid moving towards Sangam Nose and instead take a bath at the ghat near Maa Ganga.

Sources say that at least 15 bodies were brought to the hospital.

The incident occurred when barriers collapsed due to the massive crowd surge, leading to a stampede-like situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice in an hour to review the situation.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also advised against paying attention to rumours. The Akharas have called off the Amrit Snan for January 29 as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, ambulances rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Over 50 people were injured in the mishap, though an official number regarding the deaths and injuries could not ascertained. Spiritual leaders are urging devotees to temporarily avoid coming to Sangam Ghat to prevent further crowd surges.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, is considered the largest human gathering on earth, with millions of devotees attending the festival. The event concludes on February 26.

Latest Videos