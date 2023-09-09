G20 Summit LIVE Updates: African Union becomes full member of G20

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi today. The two-day event will begin with a session titled 'One Earth' at around 10:30 am on Saturday, followed by various meetings and another session named 'One Family.' President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the world leaders. Stay updated with live updates on the summit.

10:45 a.m: African Union becomes full member of G20

10:35 a.m: PM Modi at the G 20 Summit: "Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

"Age-old challenges are asking for solutions from us," he said.

India is represented as ‘Bharat’ on the G20 name banner, he said, adding that India’s inclusiveness is now reflected in G20 too.

10:20 a.m: Among the heads of state welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

09:28 a.m: India is showcasing the Konark wheel from Odisha as the backdrop for the welcome handshake of all leaders. The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which is also adapted into India's national flag, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.



The rotating motion of the Konark wheel symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

09:20 a.m: Prime Minister Modi receives leaders of G20 member states and invited countries at the Bharat Mandapam.



09:18 a.m: Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has landed in New Delhi for the G20 summit. He will continue his stay in India on September 11 for the State visit.

9:00 a.m: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit.

8:45 a.m: India's vibrant and diverse culture is on display at the G20 Crafts Bazaar. Meet Girraj Prasad, a pottery master upholding a cherished legacy passed down through four generations. His exquisite artistry and vibrant designs continue to captivate the global audience.

8:30 a.m: Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu took to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to welcome all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Today, India is hosting the 18th G20 Summit, welcoming leaders from around the world. Over 30 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union, invited guest nations, and 14 leaders of international organizations are participating in this prestigious event. Taking place on September 9-10, the G20 Leaders Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The summit's proceedings will commence at 9:30 a.m., coinciding with the arrival of world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the first session of the G20 Summit, titled 'One Earth,' will convene. The 'One Earth' session is a key focal point of discussion during this summit and will emphasize the urgency of climate action, including enhanced mitigation efforts and the acceleration of global net-zero emissions. Noteworthy is the theme for this year's G20 Summit, presided over by India: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." This theme draws inspiration from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. It reinforces the intrinsic value of all life forms – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and highlights their interconnectedness on planet Earth and in the broader cosmos.