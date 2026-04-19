Two American nationals were detained at Srinagar International Airport after a satellite phone was allegedly found in their luggage. As the device is tightly regulated in India, especially in Kashmir, it triggered a security alert. Police and intelligence agencies are now questioning them to verify their travel history and permission to carry it.

Two American nationals were detained at Srinagar International Airport after security personnel allegedly discovered a satellite phone in their luggage during routine screening before departure.

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Officials said the device triggered an immediate security alert because satellite phones are tightly regulated in India, especially in sensitive regions like Kashmir. The two travellers were taken for questioning by local police and intelligence agencies to determine whether they had prior permission to carry the equipment.

Authorities identified one of the detained travellers as Jeoffery Scot, a resident of Montana. Officials said the satellite communication device was discovered during a baggage check of his luggage.

Authorities are also examining their travel history in the Valley. No formal charges had been announced immediately, and officials said the matter remains under investigation pending verification of documents and the purpose of the restricted device.

India maintains tough telecom regulations because of national security concerns, particularly in sensitive regions, and similar action has previously been taken against both foreign visitors and Indian citizens.

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In India, carrying a satellite phone without advance clearance from the government is illegal. Devices including Thuraya and Iridium models are subject to strict rules, and possessing them without authorisation can result in detention, confiscation and legal action under the Indian Telegraph Act and related security laws.

Under current regulations, passengers must secure written approval from the Department of Telecommunications before bringing or operating satellite communication equipment anywhere in India.

A similar case emerged last year when a US-based eye specialist was stopped at Puducherry Airport after officials found an Iridium satellite phone in her belongings. She was not allowed to board her onward flight to Hyderabad, and police later opened an inquiry.

Officials have recorded several comparable incidents involving foreign travellers, including a Chinese national and a British business executive, who were detained after unauthorised satellite devices were discovered at airports and hotels in different parts of the country.

To reduce repeat violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a directive on January 30, 2025, instructing airlines flying to India to warn passengers about the restriction through onboard announcements, overseas ticketing offices and in-flight information material.

Several foreign governments have also flagged the issue for travellers. Advisory notices from the United States and the United Kingdom caution their citizens that bringing satellite phones or comparable GPS-enabled devices into India without approval could result in heavy financial penalties, seizure of the equipment, or even arrest by local authorities.

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