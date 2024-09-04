Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 bodies recovered after Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash in Arabian sea; one still missing

    Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday (Sep 3) evening after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea while making an emergency landing. The helicopter was trying to evacuate an injured crew member from a vessel.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    New Delhi: On Tuesday (Sep 3) evening, two bodies were recovered after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed into the Arabian Sea while making an emergency landing. The helicopter was en route to a vessel to evacuate an injured crew member when the crash happened. Earlier, one crew member had been rescued when the wreckage was discovered.

    The bodies have been identified as Commandant Vipin Babu and P/NVK Karan Singh, according to Porbandar Coast Guard DIG Pankaj Agarwal.

    The helicopter was launched for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea.

    In a statement, the ICG had said: “Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)  which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on 02 September 24 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

    ICG ALH helicopter with 04  air crew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea.”
     

