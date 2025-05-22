The initiative modernizes infrastructure, enhances passenger experience, and integrates regional heritage into station architecture, boosting local economies through the “One Station One Product” initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 103 newly redeveloped railway stations under the Indian Railways’ flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a major step in modernising the country's rail infrastructure. The initiative is aimed at enhancing passenger experience while integrating regional heritage into station architecture.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched to transform railway stations in a phased and inclusive manner, focuses on cleanliness, comfort, connectivity, and cultural preservation. Each station has been redeveloped with a master plan tailored to its location, with attention to modern amenities and local aesthetics.

What's new for passengers?

The newly upgraded stations promise a range of enhanced services, including:

Clean platforms and hygienic toilets

Spacious, modern waiting halls with comfortable seating

Upgraded entry and exit points

Passenger shelters with roofing

Lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi

Clearly marked signage and real-time information systems

Some stations will also feature executive lounges and dedicated business meeting zones. Under the "One Station One Product" initiative, local artisans and businesses will get a platform to showcase and sell regional crafts, handlooms, and delicacies through dedicated kiosks.

Infrastructure and accessibility upgrades

Going beyond cosmetic improvements, the scheme includes structural upgrades like:

Integrated urban design linking both sides of cities

Eco-friendly infrastructure and noise reduction systems

Enhanced planning for seamless local transport connectivity

Accessibility features for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan)

From Braille signage to ramp-equipped subways and accessible toilets, stations are being redesigned in line with the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, ensuring ease of movement for passengers with reduced mobility.

Heritage-inspired design

A unique feature of the Amrit Bharat scheme is the incorporation of local heritage into station design.

Ahmedabad station draws inspiration from the Modhera Sun Temple

Dwarka station reflects elements of the Dwarkadheesh Temple

Baleshwar in Odisha channels the spiritual essence of the Jagannath Temple

Kumbakonam showcases Chola architecture

Gurugram features a sleek, modern look in sync with its urban tech landscape

Empowering local economies

The scheme’s “One Station One Product” kiosks aim to boost local craftsmanship and rural economies. Passengers can buy embroidered chikankari and zari-zardozi textiles, tribal artefacts, spices, coffee, tea, and more—offering travellers a cultural experience while supporting small-scale industries.

A vision that began in 2021

The journey began with the Gandhinagar station in Gujarat, which became the first to be transformed under the scheme in 2021, even housing a five-star hotel on the premises. Later that year, Bhopal’s Habibganj station was redeveloped and renamed Rani Kamalapati Station, setting the benchmark for future upgrades.