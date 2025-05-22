IndusInd Bank reported a loss of ₹2,328 crore in the March quarter, marking its first quarterly loss in 20 years. The bank's shares fell nearly 2% to ₹766.80 following the news.
The bank's Net Interest Income decreased by 43% to ₹3,048 crore. Non-Performing Assets also increased, with gross NPA rising from 2.25% to 3.13% and net NPA from 0.68% to 0.95%.
An internal investigation revealed that ₹172 crore in earnings related to the microfinance business was incorrectly added to interest income and later removed.
ICICI Securities advises against investing in the stock. While the long-term outlook may improve, the short term is risky.
Gold price FALLS today on May 22: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
SIM in a snap: Blinkit, Airtel launch 10-minute delivery service
Gold price FALLS today on May 21: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Walmart to TCS, world's largest companies by number of employees