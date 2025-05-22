English

IndusInd Bank Share: Hold or Sell?

IndusInd Bank reported a loss of ₹2,328 crore in the March quarter, marking its first quarterly loss in 20 years. The bank's shares fell nearly 2% to ₹766.80 following the news.

IndusInd Bank's Earnings Decline

The bank's Net Interest Income decreased by 43% to ₹3,048 crore. Non-Performing Assets also increased, with gross NPA rising from 2.25% to 3.13% and net NPA from 0.68% to 0.95%.

IndusInd Bank: Incorrect Entry Increased Losses

An internal investigation revealed that ₹172 crore in earnings related to the microfinance business was incorrectly added to interest income and later removed.

IndusInd Bank: Suspicion of Employee Involvement in Fraud

The bank's board suspects employee involvement in the discrepancy. Regulators and investigative agencies have been informed, and action is being prepared against those responsible.
IndusInd Bank Share Price Update

IndusInd Bank shares closed at ₹766.80 on Wednesday, May 21, with a decline of 1.98%. The stock remains in focus on Thursday.
IndusInd Bank Share Price Target

ICICI Securities downgraded IndusInd Bank's rating to 'SELL', predicting a further 17% decline in the stock and lowering the target price from ₹720 to ₹650.
IndusInd Bank Share: Brokerage Warning

ICICI Securities advises against investing in the stock. While the long-term outlook may improve, the short term is risky.

Disclaimer

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
