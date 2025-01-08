'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial 'cheeks' remark, calling it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial 'cheeks' remark, calling it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary." Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said, "It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi."

The controversy erupted after Bidhuri promised voters that, if elected, the BJP would develop Kalkaji's roads to match "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks." Bidhuri, the BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, is set to face AAP's Atishi in the highly charged Delhi elections.

The remark triggered backlash after AAP MP Sanjay Singh circulated a video allegedly containing Bidhuri’s controversial statements. While Bidhuri defended himself by claiming his comment was a reference to Lalu Yadav’s past remarks, he accused Congress of hypocrisy for not condemning similar comments during Yadav's tenure as a minister.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bidhuri made another inflammatory statement about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's surname and family background. “Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father,” he said, sparking outrage.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the BJP leader on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that BJP leaders had crossed "all limits of shamelessness" and were "abusing" Atishi. "The people of Delhi will give BJP an appropriate response in the elections," Kejriwal asserted.

During a tearful press conference, Atishi hit back at Bidhuri, accusing him of engaging in "dirty politics" and dragging her family into the fray. “This is not just an attack on me but on every woman,” she stated.

Delhi's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. The ruling AAP, which has dominated the city’s political landscape in recent years with decisive victories of 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, now faces stiff opposition from both the BJP and Congress in a highly polarized political battle.

