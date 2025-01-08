'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial 'cheeks' remark, calling it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary."

'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial 'cheeks' remark, calling it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary." Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said, "It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi."

The controversy erupted after Bidhuri promised voters that, if elected, the BJP would develop Kalkaji's roads to match "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks." Bidhuri, the BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, is set to face AAP's Atishi in the highly charged Delhi elections.

Also read: 'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

The remark triggered backlash after AAP MP Sanjay Singh circulated a video allegedly containing Bidhuri’s controversial statements. While Bidhuri defended himself by claiming his comment was a reference to Lalu Yadav’s past remarks, he accused Congress of hypocrisy for not condemning similar comments during Yadav's tenure as a minister.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bidhuri made another inflammatory statement about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's surname and family background. “Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father,” he said, sparking outrage.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the BJP leader on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that BJP leaders had crossed "all limits of shamelessness" and were "abusing" Atishi. "The people of Delhi will give BJP an appropriate response in the elections," Kejriwal asserted.

During a tearful press conference, Atishi hit back at Bidhuri, accusing him of engaging in "dirty politics" and dragging her family into the fray. “This is not just an attack on me but on every woman,” she stated.

Delhi's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. The ruling AAP, which has dominated the city’s political landscape in recent years with decisive victories of 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, now faces stiff opposition from both the BJP and Congress in a highly polarized political battle.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request shk

India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request

Air India Express flight leaves luggage behind in Kuwait, many passengers left shocked at Chennai airport dmn

Air India Express flight leaves luggage behind in Kuwait, many passengers left shocked at Chennai airport

'deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case shk

'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night hase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra dmn

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night chase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea dmn

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea

BREAKING: India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request shk

India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon