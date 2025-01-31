'Posed as cop, made students stand on knees': Bengaluru home guard harasses college girls, extorts money

A 40-year-old home guard deployed at a city police station has been arrested for intruding into a rented house occupied by four college girls in central Bengaluru, misbehaving with one of them, and extorting Rs 5,000 from a male student.

A 40-year-old home guard deployed at a city police station has been arrested for intruding into a rented house occupied by four college girls in central Bengaluru, misbehaving with one of them, and extorting Rs 5,000 from a male student. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Vasanth Nagar, was stationed at the Sadashivanagar police station.

The incident unfolded around 1 am on January 26, when Kumar arrived at a rented accommodation in MS Ramaiah Nagar—just 1.5 km from his station—where four female college students resided. At that time, two of their male classmates, Ramesh and Jagadish (names changed), were visiting them.

Kumar, dressed in his khaki uniform, banged on the door, falsely claiming to be a police officer responding to a complaint about a "nuisance." The moment one of the boys opened the door, Kumar stormed inside.

"We have received a complaint that you people are creating a nuisance," he declared, asserting his authority.

Sensing trouble, Ramya’s (name changed) male friend swiftly messaged her cousin, Rohit (name changed), who lived nearby. But before Rohit could arrive, Kumar had already forced the six students onto their knees.

Upon reaching the scene, Rohit learned that Kumar had not only humiliated the students but had also behaved inappropriately with Ramya. Adding to the revelation, Ramesh recognized Kumar as someone who had been extorting money from him for months.

"By then, Ramesh identified Kumar as the same person who had met him in the area around six months ago and, since then, was extorting money in installments from him," recalled another student.

Kumar had reportedly scanned Ramesh’s phone during one of their encounters, extracting Ramya’s number and address.

Rohit wasted no time and alerted the police control room. Within moments, Hoysala patrol officers arrived, took Kumar into custody, and escorted him to Sadashivanagar police station.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had attempted to contact Ramesh the previous night, but his calls were ignored. Police suspect that Kumar may have followed Ramesh to Ramya’s house.

"Kumar abused me for not answering his call. Taking our mobile phones, he made us stand on our knees for some time," Ramesh reported to the police.Kumar now faces legal action under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 308 (Extortion) and Section 126 (Wrongful Restraint).

