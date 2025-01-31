'Remarks insult poor, tribals': PM Modi slams Sonia Gandhi's 'President poor thing' remark (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress over Sonia Gandhi's "poor thing" remark about Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, calling it an 'insult' to a President who comes from a tribal community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress over Sonia Gandhi's "poor thing" remark about Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, calling it an 'insult' to a President who comes from a tribal community.

"Droupadi Murmu ji has come here from a tribal family. Her mother tongue is not Hindi, it is Odia. She inspired the Parliament today in a wonderful way, gave a speech. But the royal family of Congress has started insulting her. A member of the royal family said that the tribal daughter gave a boring speech. Another member went one step further and called the President a poor thing. They find the speech of a tribal daughter boring," PM Modi said.

He added, "This is an insult to the 10 crore tribal brothers and sisters of the country. This is an insult to every poor person of the country...They like abusing people, defaming India in foreign countries and talking about urban Naxals. Delhi has to be very cautious. Out of fear of losing, these two egoists have joined hands..."

Also read: Hurt dignity of high office, in poor taste: Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sonia Gandhi's 'President got tired' remark

PM Modi lauded the joint Parliament address of President Droupadi Murmu and applauded the President's vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. He stated that her address included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the country's goals with unity and determination, a resonant outline of the nation's path toward building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Her address encapsulated the vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. The address also included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the goals we have set with a spirit of unity and determination."

The Prime Minister further stated that the President in her address highlighted the important initiatives all-around as well as futuristic development.

"Today's address by Rashtrapati Ji to both Houses of Parliament was a resonant outline of our nation's path toward building a Viksit Bharat. She highlighted initiatives across sectors and underscored the importance of all-around as well as futuristic development," PM Modi posted on X.

Latest Videos