'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

A female lecturer at a polytechnic college in Shajapur town in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region broke down and pleaded with Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers not to harass her after she was allegedly targeted for being strict in the examination.

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

A female lecturer at a polytechnic college in Shajapur town in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region broke down and pleaded with Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers not to harass her after she was targeted for being strict in the examination.

A video that has now gone viral, shows Gayatri Singh of the Government Polytechnic College apologising to ABVP workers with folded hands in the office of the college principal on Tuesday. ABVP workers are seen arguing with the principal comfortably ensconced in chairs while the lecturer stands nearby and pleads with them.

“This is Gayatri Singh, lecturer at Shajapur Polytechnic College, Madhya Pradesh. She was accused of being strict during the examination. In protest against this, ABVP workers created a ruckus in the principal’s office and levelled allegations against her. A saddened Gayatri Singh cried and folded her hands and apologised. Well, after the uproar the exam was simplified. Under the leadership of ABVP, the state is rapidly progressing in the field of education,” wrote Kakvi on X in Hindi.

Also read: Los Angeles wildfires kills 5, 130,000 people under evacuation, 28,000 acres land scorched: All we know so far

In the video, Gayatri Singh can be heard pleading “Please forgive me and don’t harass me mentally. I apologise to you people. I live alone in this town and you people are harassing me.”

Breaking down, the lecturer could be heard saying, “You are harassing me. This is absolute harassment…donations are sought in the name of Ganesh Pooja”.

Talking to reporters, Principal Vipul Parmarthi denied that the lecturer was mentally harassed by ABVP workers.

“There was nothing offensive there. There was a normal crowd. She has accused them of mental harassment. But there is nothing like that. We have not received any complaint in this regard. She might be a little worried because there were many students,” he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer AJR

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together dmn

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together (WATCH)

Recent Stories

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how RBA

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year vacancy snt

Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon