'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

A female lecturer at a polytechnic college in Shajapur town in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region broke down and pleaded with Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers not to harass her after she was allegedly targeted for being strict in the examination.

A video that has now gone viral, shows Gayatri Singh of the Government Polytechnic College apologising to ABVP workers with folded hands in the office of the college principal on Tuesday. ABVP workers are seen arguing with the principal comfortably ensconced in chairs while the lecturer stands nearby and pleads with them.

“This is Gayatri Singh, lecturer at Shajapur Polytechnic College, Madhya Pradesh. She was accused of being strict during the examination. In protest against this, ABVP workers created a ruckus in the principal’s office and levelled allegations against her. A saddened Gayatri Singh cried and folded her hands and apologised. Well, after the uproar the exam was simplified. Under the leadership of ABVP, the state is rapidly progressing in the field of education,” wrote Kakvi on X in Hindi.

In the video, Gayatri Singh can be heard pleading “Please forgive me and don’t harass me mentally. I apologise to you people. I live alone in this town and you people are harassing me.”

Breaking down, the lecturer could be heard saying, “You are harassing me. This is absolute harassment…donations are sought in the name of Ganesh Pooja”.

Talking to reporters, Principal Vipul Parmarthi denied that the lecturer was mentally harassed by ABVP workers.

“There was nothing offensive there. There was a normal crowd. She has accused them of mental harassment. But there is nothing like that. We have not received any complaint in this regard. She might be a little worried because there were many students,” he said.

