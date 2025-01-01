"Please deliver girlfriend...": Swiggy Instamart gives witty response to user's request on New Year's eve

A user jokingly asked Swiggy Instamart to deliver a girlfriend on New Year's Eve, prompting a humorous response from the brand.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

A humourous exchange on X has gone viral, where a user asked Swiggy Instamart to deliver a girlfriend to his address on New Year's Eve. The request was made in response to Swiggy's post revealing that 4,779 condoms had been sold on their platform by December 31 afternoon.

"The data team is telling that till now 4779 condoms have been sold. That too till afternoon", Swiggy Instamart posted on X.

The user's message, which has been widely shared, reads, "Mere pincode par ek girlfriend deliver kardo" (Please deliver a girlfriend to my pincode). The request was likely made in jest, but it still managed to catch the attention of Swiggy Instamart and internet users alike.

Swiggy Instamart responded to the user with a tongue-in-cheek message, stating, "Ye sab yaha nahi milta" (You don't get all this here). The brand's initial response was accompanied by an angry emoji, followed up with a more lighthearted suggestion, proposing that the user order a lollipop instead.

Their message read, "Par lo chalo late night fee hata di hai, ek lollipop order karlo" (But okay, since we've waived the late-night fee, why not order a lollipop?). The exchange has been widely shared and has left many internet users amused.

