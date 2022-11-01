At least 5 workers fell unconscious as Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leaked from tanker; check details

ADC Chaba said the workers were immediately shifted to civil hospital and they are out of danger. The NDRF team was mobilised to the spot. Ambulance and police teams also reached the spot.

The Oxygen manufacturing factory in Ludhiana witnessed a Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leak after a tanker arrived to transfer the liquid CO2 to the main storage unit of the factory.

According to reports, no casualty or injury was initially reported in the incident as the immediate precautionary measures were taken and the people were evacuated from the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Chaba, Addl Dy Commissioner (Gen) said, "There was some leakage when a 12-tonne tanker arrived to transfer the liquid CO2 toe main storage unit"

Factory owner Gagandeep Singh said, "The driver of the tanker opened the wrong valve, which caused the leak. However, the workers controlled the situation and stopped the leakage."

However, as many as 5 workers in the adjacent factory fainted due to the leakage of CO2.

