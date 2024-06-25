'Nothing matters for Congress than family, power': HM Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi on emergency anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of compromising constitutional principles to perpetuate a family's rule. Shah referenced the Emergency era under Indira Gandhi, highlighting authoritarian measures. The BJP's critique underscores ideological divisions in Indian politics, emphasizing democratic values.

On the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in India, the political arena reverberated with sharp criticisms from Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shah accused the Congress party of repeatedly devaluing the essence of the Constitution to perpetuate the rule of a specific family.

During a session at the ongoing swearing-in ceremony of the 18th Lok Sabha, Shah delivered a scathing rebuke, recalling the measures taken during the Emergency era under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure. He highlighted the severe hardships inflicted upon the Indian populace during that period.



"The Congress has time and again compromised our constitutional principles to maintain power for a particular family," Shah asserted, pointing out historical instances where the party allegedly disregarded democratic norms.

In a targeted attack on Rahul Gandhi, Shah referenced statements made by the Congress scion's father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had defended the Emergency in Parliament. "The prince of Congress seems to have conveniently forgotten the harsh realities his own family imposed on our nation during the Emergency," Shah remarked, alluding to Rahul Gandhi's familial legacy.

The Home Minister's remarks come amidst heightened political tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, particularly the Congress. The BJP has consistently criticized the Congress over its Emergency-era decisions, portraying it as a period of authoritarianism and suppression of civil liberties.

The BJP's stance on the Emergency has been a recurring theme in its political discourse, often contrasting it with the party's commitment to constitutional values and democratic governance. Shah's pointed criticism underscores the ideological divide between the two major political entities in India.



As the Lok Sabha proceedings unfold over two days, both the ruling coalition and opposition parties have engaged in verbal sparring, reflecting the broader political landscape ahead of the upcoming legislative agenda. The anniversary of the Emergency serves as a poignant reminder of India's historical struggles with authoritarianism and the ongoing debate over safeguarding democratic institutions.

