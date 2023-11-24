Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Karnataka govt's move against DK Shivakumar's probe implies judiciary distrust': Prahlad Joshi

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticizes the state government's retraction of the CBI investigation into Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's illegal asset case. Joshi condemns the move, citing distrust in the judiciary and asserts the need for a fair investigation, highlighting concerns over government interference.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the state government's decision to retract the CBI's investigation into the illegal asset acquisition case involving Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar. He asserted that this move highlights the Congress-led government's distrust of the judicial system.

    During a conversation with the media in Hubli, Joshi condemned the withdrawal of the CBI investigation recommendation against DCM DK Shivakumar, labelling it as both morally and legally incorrect. He expressed confidence that the court would reject the cabinet's decision in this regard.

    Karnataka Cabinet approves withdrawal of CBI investigation against DCM DK Shivakumar

    Joshi emphasized the importance of a fair investigation into the allegations against DK Shivakumar. He stressed the independence of the judiciary and highlighted its role in adjudicating government decisions. Joshi contended that at the stage of filing the charge sheet, withdrawing the recommendation was inappropriate, indicating that the agencies involved should proceed by submitting the charge sheet to the court.

    Promising initiatives or essential aids? DK Shivakumar highlights Karnataka's flourishing guarantee schemes

    Questioning the government's actions, Joshi highlighted the removal and subsequent retrieval of DK Shivakumar's name from the cabinet volume concerning the case. He criticized this manoeuvre as a lack of belief in the constitution and a clear indication that the Congress government lacks faith in the judiciary.

    The controversy surrounding the withdrawal of the CBI investigation recommendation against DK Shivakumar, who serves as the Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinet, has sparked concerns over the government's interference and its implications on the judicial process.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
