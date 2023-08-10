Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's corrupt money...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala CM over 'payments' to daughter

    Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private sand mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years. The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board said that it is an 'illegal transaction'.

    'It's corrupt money...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala CM over 'payments' to daughter
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    New Delhi: New Delhi: In response to the "monthly quota" controversy, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Kerala Chief Minister was collecting money on behalf of his daughter Veena Vijayan. He urged the CM to explain why was the corrupt money taken from the private sand-mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years. 

    Also read: Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1.72 crore payment claim

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL in monthly installments in the last three years. According to reports, Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions, had a contract with the CMRL to offer the latter IT, marketing consulting, and software services. The income tax department has reportedly claimed that no services were, however, provided.

    CMRL Managing Director S N Sasidharan Kartha, however, refuted the allegations and told Asianet News that there were no financial dealings with Veena's firm. 

    Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan demanded a probe into the case. He also sought an explanation from Chief Minister on his daughter receiving the large amount.

    Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran said that the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board's revelation was shocking and disturbing. 

    The IT Department said that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena and Exalogic during 2017–20, which is an "illegal transaction". A settlement board bench of Justices Amrapali Das, Rameshwar Singh, and M Jagadish Babu said the Income Tax Department has been able to establish on the basis of strong evidence that the money was paid for services not rendered.

     

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
