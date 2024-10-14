'Enjoyed this life, want to restart': Maharashtra DCP's only son hangs self, leaves suicide note

In a devastating incident that has left Maharashtra's Aurangabad in shock, a 17-year-old boy, the only son of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Shilwant Nandedkar, took his own life in the early hours of Sunday.

In a devastating incident that has left Maharashtra's Aurangabad in shock, a 17-year-old boy, the only son of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Shilwant Nandedkar, took his own life in the early hours of Sunday. The teenager, identified as Sahil, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom, leaving behind a cryptic yet haunting message.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Sahil, a promising student preparing for his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) while gearing up for the prestigious IIT entrance exam, was known for his academic excellence. On Friday, just days before his tragic end, he celebrated Dussehra with his family and friends, showing no signs of distress. After sharing a cheerful dinner with his parents and exchanging light-hearted jokes, Sahil told them he was heading to his room to study.

Also read: Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara

The family’s world was shattered when, before committing the tragic act, Sahil left a message on his bedroom mirror that read: "I enjoyed this life and body. I want to restart. I am not quitting." He then latched his door from the inside and hanged himself.

The heart-wrenching discovery was made around 6 am on Sunday when DCP Nandedkar, as part of his morning routine, went to wake up his son for a walk. Finding the door locked from within, he repeatedly knocked and called out to Sahil but received no response. Growing concerned, he peered through the window only to be met with a sight no parent should ever face – his son’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The Vedantnagar police have registered the case as an accidental death and launched an investigation to uncover any underlying cause that may have driven Sahil to this tragic decision.

Following the discovery, the police were immediately alerted, and the door to Sahil’s room was broken down. His body was rushed to the government medical college and hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The post-mortem was completed, and Sahil’s body was handed over to the family for the final rites, which were conducted at Pratapnagar crematorium.

Latest Videos