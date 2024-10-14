Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Enjoyed this life, want to restart': Maharashtra DCP's only son hangs self, leaves suicide note

    In a devastating incident that has left Maharashtra's Aurangabad in shock, a 17-year-old boy, the only son of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Shilwant Nandedkar, took his own life in the early hours of Sunday.

    'Enjoyed this life, want to restart': Maharashtra DCP's only son hangs self, leaves suicide note shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    In a devastating incident that has left Maharashtra's Aurangabad in shock, a 17-year-old boy, the only son of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Shilwant Nandedkar, took his own life in the early hours of Sunday. The teenager, identified as Sahil, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom, leaving behind a cryptic yet haunting message.

    According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Sahil, a promising student preparing for his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) while gearing up for the prestigious IIT entrance exam, was known for his academic excellence. On Friday, just days before his tragic end, he celebrated Dussehra with his family and friends, showing no signs of distress. After sharing a cheerful dinner with his parents and exchanging light-hearted jokes, Sahil told them he was heading to his room to study.

    Also read: Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara

    The family’s world was shattered when, before committing the tragic act, Sahil left a message on his bedroom mirror that read: "I enjoyed this life and body. I want to restart. I am not quitting." He then latched his door from the inside and hanged himself.

    The heart-wrenching discovery was made around 6 am on Sunday when DCP Nandedkar, as part of his morning routine, went to wake up his son for a walk. Finding the door locked from within, he repeatedly knocked and called out to Sahil but received no response. Growing concerned, he peered through the window only to be met with a sight no parent should ever face – his son’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

    The Vedantnagar police have registered the case as an accidental death and launched an investigation to uncover any underlying cause that may have driven Sahil to this tragic decision.

    Following the discovery, the police were immediately alerted, and the door to Sahil’s room was broken down. His body was rushed to the government medical college and hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The post-mortem was completed, and Sahil’s body was handed over to the family for the final rites, which were conducted at Pratapnagar crematorium.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage snt

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage

    BREAKING: Baba Siddique murder: Third accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21 shk

    Baba Siddique murder: Third accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Meppadi landslide relief dmn

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

    Recent Stories

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress? RKK

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon