'Declare no rich person's loan will be waived off': Kejriwal asks PM Modi to focus on farmers, middle class

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to prioritize the financial struggles of farmers and the middle class over extending benefits to wealthy individuals. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Kejriwal highlighted the pressing need to redirect relief measures to those who truly need them.

“The Prime Minister should declare that no rich person’s loan will be waived off. If you want to waive off, then waive off farmers’ loans, middle class’s home loans. This money will benefit the middle class a lot,” Kejriwal stated, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Chief Minister further underscored the potential financial benefits for taxpayers if loans extended to affluent individuals were not forgiven. “I have calculated that if loans are not waived off, then tax rates will be halved. A person earning 12 lakhs annually pays his entire salary in tax, this is the sorrow of the middle class,” he added, drawing attention to salaried individuals burdened by taxes.

Meanwhile, with the Delhi assembly elections on the horizon, the AAP has rolled out a robust strategy aimed at cementing its support among slum dwellers, a demographic that has been a cornerstone of the party’s electoral success.

In a bid to counter the BJP and Congress, which have been actively courting slum voters in the national capital, the AAP has devised a focused campaign to retain its influence.

“We have seen in the last few days how BJP is trying hard to get the votes of slums towards itself. Therefore, now we have prepared a plan to retain the votes of slums through our campaign as well as the people of slums,” an AAP source revealed.

A key component of this strategy is mobilizing educated youth from slum areas who possess strong community ties. Many of these individuals, having benefitted from Delhi government schools, are now spearheading efforts to convey the advantages of AAP’s schemes to their communities.

“Through them, we are giving the message to the common slum dwellers that how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked for their benefit, whether it is free electricity and water, free education, health, construction of lanes and sewers in slums or the schemes coming in the new government,” the party sources emphasized.

