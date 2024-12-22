'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

During a protest in Barabanki against a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr BR Ambedkar, Suresh Yadav made a controversial remark, labeling the BJP government as a "Hindu terrorist organization."

First Published Dec 22, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

In a fiery outburst that has set the political landscape ablaze, Suresh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from the Barabanki Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh launched a scathing attack on BJP, making a controversial remark. During a protest in Barabanki against a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr BR Ambedkar, Yadav labelled the BJP government as a "Hindu terrorist organization."

"This govt is not government of India, BJP is a Hindu terrorist organization. They want to destroy the country. They will speak wrong of our great leaders, Samajwadi Party will not remain silent," Yadav remarked.

The statement was made during a protest organized at the Cane Institute premises in Barabanki on Saturday. The gathering aimed to oppose Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, which the SP deemed unacceptable. The event saw a significant turnout, with SP leaders and members, including MLAs Farid Mahfooz Kidwai, Gaurav Rawat, and district party president Hafiz Ayaz, in attendance.

Addressing the crowd, Yadav launched a sharp critique of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempting to "destroy the nation" and asserting that the SP would never tolerate such actions. 

Also read: Sambhal violence accused SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq fined Rs 1.01 cr for alleged electricity theft in UP

Yadav's controversial remarks have since gone viral on social media, igniting a political storm.

Netizens also demanded strict action against the SP MLA.\

A user wrote, "Poisonous statement"

Another user commented, "Such statements only fuel further division, they don’t help the conversation move forward."

 

