'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a fiery outburst that has set the political landscape ablaze, Suresh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from the Barabanki Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh launched a scathing attack on BJP, making a controversial remark. During a protest in Barabanki against a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr BR Ambedkar, Yadav labelled the BJP government as a "Hindu terrorist organization."

"This govt is not government of India, BJP is a Hindu terrorist organization. They want to destroy the country. They will speak wrong of our great leaders, Samajwadi Party will not remain silent," Yadav remarked.

The statement was made during a protest organized at the Cane Institute premises in Barabanki on Saturday. The gathering aimed to oppose Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, which the SP deemed unacceptable. The event saw a significant turnout, with SP leaders and members, including MLAs Farid Mahfooz Kidwai, Gaurav Rawat, and district party president Hafiz Ayaz, in attendance.

Addressing the crowd, Yadav launched a sharp critique of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempting to "destroy the nation" and asserting that the SP would never tolerate such actions.

Yadav's controversial remarks have since gone viral on social media, igniting a political storm.

Netizens also demanded strict action against the SP MLA.\

A user wrote, "Poisonous statement"

Another user commented, "Such statements only fuel further division, they don’t help the conversation move forward."

