Sambhal violence accused SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq fined Rs 1.01 cr for alleged electricity theft in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has been fined Rs 1.91 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Power Department over allegations of electricity theft. Following a raid on his residence, officials discovered irregularities in his electricity meters, despite his use of high-energy appliances.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was fined Rs 1.91 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Power Department on Friday in connection with accusations of electricity theft. This comes after a police case was filed against the MP on Thursday for allegedly stealing electricity at his home in Sambhal's Deepa Sarai locality.

Power Department officials, accompanied by heavy police security, carried out a raid at Barq's residence due to suspicions of meter tampering. The inspection revealed irregularities in two of the meters, raising significant concerns.

It was found that, despite using air conditioners, ceiling fans, and other electrical appliances, Barq’s electricity bill for the past year indicated zero consumption.

The recent investigation has uncovered a significant discrepancy in electricity usage at Barq's residence. The sanctioned load was a mere 2KW, but the actual usage was a staggering 16,480 watts. This has raised suspicions of electricity theft, with allegations that Barq bypassed the meter to power high-consumption appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators.

This isn't Barq's first brush with controversy, as he faced charges of inciting violence in Sambhal during protests related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24.

