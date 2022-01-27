  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Expelled Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay likely to join BJP on January 27

    Congress dismissed Kishore Upadhyay for six years from the party due to his involvement in 'anti-party' activities.

    Team Newsable
    Uttarakhand, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
    Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former Congress chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, as per sources. 

    The Congress on Wednesday dismissed Kishore Upadhyay for six years from the party due to his involvement in 'anti-party' activities. The letter read, after several warnings to Upadhyay, the party decided to dismiss from the primary membership for six years. The action was anticipated as Upadhyay was removed from all the positions in Congress for anti-party activities. In the letter to the Upadhyay, Devendra Yadav mentioned Upadhyay's 'hobnobbing' with the BJP and other political parties. 

    Also read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    Yadav said there is general anger with the misgovernance, and overall corruption was aided and abetted by the BJP leadership. It is the duty of each one of us to rise against the challenges and serve the Devbhumi of the state. Sadly, Upadhyay is 'hobnobbing' with the other political parties to undermine the fight and weaken the cause of the people. 

    A former MLA won on the Tehri Assembly constituency in 2002 and 2007. From 2014-17, Upadhyay was the president of the Congress' Uttarakhand unit. He met Uttarakhand BJP's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi earlier this month during the latter's visit to the state. This aided the speculation about the possibility of Upadhyay joining the saffron party. 

    The Uttarakhand Assembly election is slated to be held on February 14, and the counting of the votes will happen on March 10.

