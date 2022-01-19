UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav set to join BJP

Aparna Yadav joining BJP would be a big blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of the former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday night.

As the state assembly election is close, Aparna Yadav is likely to join BJP, a big blow to the Samajwadi Party. Taking to Twitter, Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav said Aparna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik would join the BJP party in the presence of Yogi Adityanath.

The assumptions of Aparna Yadav's joining the saffron party came after the BJP witnessed a series of exits. Last week, three Uttar Pradesh ministers and many MLAs joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, quitting BJP. In reverse, Yadav to be a part of BJP is seen as a tit-for-tat move.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder son, has appeared as the prime competitor to the ruling party in the state. He is also backed by many parties, including Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Sharada Pawar's National Congress Party; these parties are trying to put out an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Three former UP ministers, Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and Dara Singh Chauhan, joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma, and Bhagwati Sagar join Samajwadi Party.

For the unaware, Aparna Yadav heads an organization, 'Baware', which works for women's issues and is also a shelter for cows in Lucknow. Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives in the past.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election will happen in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and results will be announced on March 10.